PMU calls on politicians to unite for establishing strong government

In a statement on Monday released on the occasion of the 100th day of martyrdom of Lieutenant General Ghasem Soleimani and PMU deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, PMU pointed to the necessity of forming a strong government that would ensure the interests of all Iraqis.

The statement described the martyrs as lights that illuminate the path and “shows us the rest of the road”.

“O great leaders! Your righteous sons are steadfast in the covenant and they continue the path with hearts full of faith … we will never weaken and we are always in full readiness both in peace and in war.”

It noted that the Iraqi nation has witnessed PMU forces’ assistance in the fight against COVID-19 outbreak by disinfecting public places or providing support to affected people by the disease, comparing the efforts to those done by the force in the fight against ISIL terrorists.

Due to its concerns for Iraq’s security and stability, PMU once again calls for forming a united government that can solve the current crisis and remains faithful to the blood of martyrs, the statement added.

Head of Iraq’s intelligence Mustafa al-Kazemi has been tasked by the Iraqi President Barham Salih to form a new government after Adnan al-Zurfi ended his bid to form a new cabinet.

