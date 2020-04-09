Iraq intelligence chief appointed new PM-designate after al-Zurfi withdraws

Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Adnan al-Zurfi announced on Thursday his withdrawal from the role of forming a new government, the Iraqi News Agency reported.

“My withdrawal is to preserve the unity of Iraq,” he said, according to the news agency.

Al-Zurfi was named as Prime Minister-designate in mid-March, following the withdrawal of then Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi.

These efforts to establish a new government follow the resignation of former Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi, who stepped down in December.

