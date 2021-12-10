  1. Sports
Moghanlou's goal nominated for best goals of 2021 AFC C'ships

TEHRAN, Dec. 10 (MNA) – The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has nominated Shahriyar Moghanlou's goal for Persepolis FC against Al Rayyan as one of the best goals from the 2021 AFC Champions League.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) as asked the fans to vote for the best goal from the 2021 AFC Champions League on its website.

One of the ten nominees is Shahriyar Moghanlou's stunner for Persepolis FC versus Al Rayyan on April 29, 2021. 

To expalin the goal by Persepolis player, the AFC webiste says, "Yahya Golmohammadi’s side broke the deadlock in some style against Al Rayyan when Shahriyar Moghanlou finished off a rapid break that saw Omid Alishah feed Mehdi Torabi down the left before receiving the return pass and setting up Moghanlou to slide home from the edge of the area."

