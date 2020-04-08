Iran coronavirus cases flattening off: WHO

"Due to an impressive scaling up of many of the control measures, we have seen a flattening off of the number of cases in Iran and in fact, some suggestion, in recent days of perhaps a decline in the number of new cases,” Richard Brennan, Acting Regional Emergency Director for WHO EMRO, said at a press conference Tuesday, according to Daily News.

On March 11, Richard Brennan hailed the preventive measures taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran in universities, academic centers and metropolis Tehran in the fight against outbreak and containing coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Tuesday that total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran has reached 62,589, with a total death toll of 3,827.

MNA/FNA 13990120000186