Global corona death toll tops 82,000 as positive tests near 1.5mn

According to the latest reports on Wednesday, 1,431,973 people across the world have been infected by COVID-19, some 82,085 have lost their lives to the virus and 302,209 have recovered.

The US on Tuesday reported more than 1,800 coronavirus-related fatalities, a new one-day high. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US has reached 400,540, with a total death toll of 12,857.

Meanwhile, Spain on Tuesday recorded a slight increase in the daily death toll for the first time in five days, with 743 people succumbing overnight.

The COVID-19 death toll in Italy has surpassed 17,000 from more than 135,009 coronavirus cases, according to the latest reports.

France has become the fourth country to register more than 10,000 deaths due to coronavirus, while New York reported 731 new fatalities, the highest overnight jump since the beginning of the outbreak.

The death toll from the new coronavirus in Germany has climbed to 2,016 on Tuesday while the number of infections is 107,663, according to figures released by local authorities.

China reported 62 new cases on Wednesday. In China, the total number of cases to date rose to 81,802, while the cumulative death toll increased to 3,333.

Iran has also been hit hard by the coronavirus. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran has reached 62,589, while 27,039 have recovered from the disease.

MNA/