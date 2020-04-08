'Fighting COVID-19 harder without relying on domestic capacities'

“If we didn’t use the domestic capacities, conditions would have been harder but we can better fight against the coronavirus if sanctions are removed.” Majid Ansari told Mehr News Agency on Wednesday.

“We are using domestic capacities in all fields, including in the battle against the outbreak, and we have been successful,” he said, adding, however, “There is no doubt that we should put efforts in removing sanctions.”

“Sanction is a weapon of America’s economic terrorism against us and as ISIL terrorist activities had adverse impacts, this economic terrorism, too, has its own adverse effects and it has put some pressure on us.”

“We should protest against these sanctions in the international community and reveal their tyrannical nature,” he said, pointing to calls from different countries on the US to remove the limitations. “I don't think the United States will stop doing that.”

The US has refused to lift illegal sanctions against Iran even amid the pandemic despite calls from many countries and international bodies.

Tehran says the US unilateral and illegal sanctions imposed under the guise of the maximum pressure campaign undermine Iran's ability to effectively fight the coronavirus in the long run without international support.

Among the countries hardest hit by the COVID-19, Iran said over 62,000 people contracted the disease, and more than 3,800 died as of Tuesday.

MNA/ 4894590