Libyan former PM dies of coronavirus

Jibril, who was the current President of Libyan National Forces Alliance, was quarantined in Egypt after he was tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19).

His health condition was reported as stable in a hospital in Cairo.

The Egyptian government has taken precautionary measures to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country including the suspension of international flights to mid-April and the closure of schools and universities, as well as restaurants, entertainment venues and malls.

MNA/