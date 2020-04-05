  1. Politics
Apr 5, 2020, 6:41 PM

Libyan former PM dies of coronavirus

TEHRAN, Apr. 05 (MNA) – Libya’s former acting Prime Minister Mahmoud Jibril passed away after contracting the coronavirus in Egypt.

Jibril, who was the current President of Libyan National Forces Alliance, was quarantined in Egypt after he was tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19).

His health condition was reported as stable in a hospital in Cairo.

The Egyptian government has taken precautionary measures to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country including the suspension of international flights to mid-April and the closure of schools and universities, as well as restaurants, entertainment venues and malls.

