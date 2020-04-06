Initial steps taken by EU in launching “INSTEX” are ‘insufficient’: Pres. Rouhani

He made the remarks in a phone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Mon. and said, “US sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic of Iran is in violation of World Health Organization (WHO)’s rules and regulations.”

He wished success for France’s government and people as well as all people throughout the world in the fight against coronavirus global pandemic.

In this phone talk, President Rouhani said, “all countries and governments should pay attention that they cannot overcome this sensitive condition without cooperating and taking advantage of experiences of each other.”

Battling coronavirus in sanctions condition is more difficult for the Islamic Republic of Iran than other countries, he said, adding, “despite illegal sanctions imposed against Iran, the US government has violated international rules and regulations. In the current situation, US also violates health protocols and regulations of the World Health Organization (WHO) approved in 2005.”

He pointed to the EU trade mechanism with Iran entitled “INSTEX” and termed that the preliminary and initial measures taken by EU in the field of launching INSTEX positive but ‘insufficient’.

This path should not be limited to the medical and food products, rather, INSTEX should be used for meeting all demands of the country, Rouhani emphasized.

