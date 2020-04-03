Lebanon complains to UNSC against Israel's violation of its airspace

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants has filed a complaint before the UN Security Council in New York over the dangerous Israeli violation of Lebanese sovereignty, after three Israeli aircraft bombed Syrian sites from the Lebanese airspace, which represented a threat to Lebanese civilians,” the ministry said in a statement released on Thursday.

“This violation comes at a time when the entire world is facing the threat of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic,” it added, according to PressTV.

The Lebanese foreign ministry then urged the Security Council to “put a permanent end to the Israeli violations,” noting that “Israel violates the Lebanese aerial, maritime and territorial sovereignty on a daily basis.”

Late on Tuesday, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that the country’s air defenses had intercepted and shot down a number of Israeli missiles before they reached their targets in Homs.

The missiles were fired by the Israeli air force from Lebanese airspace, it quoted a military source as saying. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

MNA/PR