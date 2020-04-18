Lebanon marks 24th anniv. of Qana massacre

Qana massacre was one of the atrocities committed by the Israeli regime's enemy forces against the Lebanese civilians during the 16-day aggression it launched on April 11, 1996, in order to strike the Resistance power.

Of 800 Lebanese civilians who had taken refuge in the compound, 106 were martyred and around 116 injured. Four Fijian UN Interim Force (UNIFIL) in Lebanon soldiers were also seriously injured.

The attack occurred amid heavy fighting between the IDF and Hezbollah forces. A United Nations investigation later stated that the Israeli shelling was deliberate, based on video evidence showing an Israeli reconnaissance drone over the compound before the shelling. The Zionist regime at first denied the existence of the drone, but then said, after being told of the video evidence, that the drone was on a different mission. the regime categorically rejected the findings of the UN report concerning the incident.

The next Qana airstrike (also referred to as the 2006 Qana massacre or the second Qana massacre) was an airstrike carried out by the Israeli Air Force (IAF) on a three-story building in the small community of al-Khuraybah near the South Lebanese village of Qana on July 30, 2006.

During the 2006 Lebanon War, 28 civilians were killed, of which 16 were children. Israel halted airstrikes for 48 hours following the attack, amid increasing calls for a cease-fire in the conflict between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah forces.

Initial media reports stated that more than 50 people, including 37 children, had died, although later reports revised this to a lower figure of 28, including 16 children, with 13 people reported missing. Residents dug through the rubble with their hands, searching for survivors as bodies were removed. Video broadcast showed the bloodied bodies of women and children who appeared to be wearing nightclothes.

The IDF, although it admitted striking the building, initially denied that the explosion that caused the mass deaths were the result of their attack. This was contested by Qana's residents, who said the building collapsed due to the Israeli bombing.

MNA/