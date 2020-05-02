  1. Politics
May 2, 2020, 4:27 PM

MKO terrorists provoke Iraqi youth to kill resistance forces: report

TEHRAN, May 02 (MNA) – Following protests of some Iraqi people against their poor economic conditions, a spokesperson with the Mujaheddin-e Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorists has encouraged the Iraqi youth to carry out terrorist attack against forces of Resistance groups.

According to Nour News on Saturday, the spokesperson has issued a statement, calling on Iraqi people to terror Resistance forces.

The MKO has always tried to cover its terrorist identity but such remarks reveal its true terrorist nature.

Given the leaked reports of the COVID-19 spread in MKO’s camps in Albania and poor anti-corona measures which has led to protests inside the camps, it seems that such statements by MKO is aimed at diverting attention from its own problems and escaping from the mounting psychological pressure.

