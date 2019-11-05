France to expel members of MKO terrorist group: report

As the French President Emmanuel Macron's chief of staff, Alexis Kohler, announced on his Twitter account, the decision was made in an October 29th meeting between President Emmanuel Macron and French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, according to Odyssey Online.

The French official who is one of the most influential members of the Elysee palace, referred to the 40-year presence of the MKO in France, and cited the permanent deployment of its leadership in Albania, the unnecessity to travel to France and negative consequences of its activities on French soil as the main reasons for the decision.

The US-backed MKO has carried out several terrorist attacks against Iranian civilians and government officials since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Out of the nearly 17,000 Iranians killed in terrorist attacks since the victory of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, about 12,000 have fallen victim to MKO's acts of terror, led by Maryam Rajavi.

Once neutralized in the country, the group was forced to seek refuge in Iraq. The members were expelled from Iraq in 2016, and have been organizing conferences every year in Paris, with certain American, Western, and Saudi officials as the guests of honor.

