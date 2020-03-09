UN’s Griffiths seeking to break down Yemen: official

Zeifollah al-Shami strongly criticized the measure taken by the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths, saying that he operates alongside Britain in Yemen.

The UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths is seeking to break down Yemen, he highlighted.

Griffiths has now resorted to deception because he has not succeeded in any of his missions in Yemen, he added.

UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths on Saturday has called for an immediate end to military action by Yemen’s warring parties as renewed violence between the Houthi movement and a Saudi-led coalition threatened peace efforts.

In reaction to the remarks of UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Deputy Foreign Minister in the National Salvation Government of Yemen, Hussein al-Izzi rejected his suggestion for a ceasefire.

