Uzbekistan’s president felicitates Rouhani on Nowruz

TEHRAN, Mar. 21 (MNA) – Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in a message on Saturday felicitated his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Nowruz.

“It is a great pleasure to extend my heartfelt congratulations and warm wishes on the occasion of the Nowruz celebration as the symbol of the spring nature, the resurrection, and refreshment to you and the Iranian nation,” wrote Shavkat Mirziyoyev in his message, as he extended his Nowruz felicitations to President Rouhani.

“I am confident that relationships based on mutual respect and trust, traditional and long-term multilateral partnerships will also be rapidly developed and promoted to the highest level appropriate to our capacity,” he added.

