WHO emphasizes staying home, avoiding travel amid coronavirus outbreak

In a message on Wed., WHO’s Office in Iran, in addition to congratulating the advent of Iranian New Year [to start Mar. 21, 2020] and emphasizing the motto of “our hands a bit farther, our hearts but closer’, called on all Iranians to stay home, avoid travel and Nowruz’s visits.

WHO’s representatives along with a team of experts from China visited Dr. Masih Daneshvari Hospital in Tehran on March 14 to ensure that the trend of offering quality medical services is implemented in the country at the highest level to contain this virus.

In this visit, WHO’s representative said that Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared for preventing the novel coronavirus, adding, “we are confident that Iran can contain coronavirus in a very near future completely.”

While hailing relentless efforts taken by the Iranian Ministry of Health to contain the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, WHO’s representatives stated, “Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys high capability and potential in the field of controlling the diseases especially communicable diseases. The ability of the country in crises and natural disasters such as widespread floods that hit the country at the beginning of the current year is a piece of solid evidence for this.”

MNA/IRN83720415