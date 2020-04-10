UNIDO to launch biomedical waste project in Iran: Gharibabadi

According to Gharibabadi, the project is environmental-friendly and is to be run amid the country's battle against the outbreak of COVID-19.

Expressing gratitude to UNIDO and its Director-General Li Yong and China, the Iranian envoy put the value of the project at one million euros, using UNIDO-China finance.

Back in November 2019, at the 18th session of the General Conference of UNIDO in UAE, Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade of Iran Barat Ghobadian said that Iran expects UNIDO to fulfill its responsibility for the industrial development of UN members and to actively participate in Iran's industrial development projects.

"Iran has many capabilities and capacities in various sectors including human resources, natural resources and infrastructure," he said at the time.

"One of Iran's main goals is to help domestic companies in different industries to collaborate with international companies and organizations for technology exchange," he mentioned, adding that "Iran is ready to cooperate with other developing countries in the industrial, technical and engineering sectors."

Ghobadian noted that industry is one of the most important sectors of the economy as well as the basis of growth and development of any country, emphasizing that it is impossible to achieve economic development without achieving industrial development first.

