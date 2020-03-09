Intelligence services of Britain, US, Zionist regime main cause of divisions in India: envoy

“The killing of Muslims by some ignorant fanatics in India as a result of the discriminatory and divisive policies of some Indian politicians has caused great concern on Islamic society and other human societies,” Ayatollah Mohsen Araki said in a statement referring to the recent eruption of violence against Muslims in India.

“Today, the intelligence services of the evil triangle - Britain, US, and Zionist regime - are the main cause of divisions in Indian society,” he added, saying, “The recently adopted citizenship law in India has also been fostered and supported by this vicious triangle, and otherwise the Indian community, with all its sectarian and religious diversity, is a peaceful society.”

He also called for the Indian government not to be deceived by intelligence services and strongly urged the Muslim leaders of India to maintain unity and peace.

Violence erupted in India following protests against a controversial citizenship law. More than 50 people, mostly Muslims, have been killed with more than 200 others injured. Passed in December 2019 the law paves a special path to Indian citizenship for migrants of nearly every prominent South Asian faith except for Islam.

Hundreds of Indian and European citizens in different countries have condemned the violence against Muslims calling for an immediate solution for the ongoing situation.

Iran has also condemned “the organized violence against Indian Muslims”, urging the East Asian country’s authorities to ensure the wellbeing of all Indians.

