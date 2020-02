"In a bid to tighten mutual ties between the Iranian and Iraqi nation and easing commutes, the Islamic Republic of Iran provides its special facilities for Iraqi visitors to Iran," the statement said.

"In the time span from February 25 to May 24, 2020, Iraqis will need no visas to visit Iran," it added. The three-month period is concurrent with Muslim lunar months of Rajab, Sha'ban, and Ramadan.

The same measure has also been adopted by Iraq for Iranians.

In early October 2019, Iran embassy in Baghdad had announced that Iraqis can visit Iran without the need for any visa from October 24 to December 27, 2019.

Iraq had, at the time, removed visa for Iranian pilgrims who visit the country during Muharram and Safar to attend mourning ceremonies of Imam Hussein (PBUH).

Iran and Iraq have also agreed to make travels across the shared borders free of charge.