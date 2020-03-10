Iran calls on S Arabia to avoid politicizing ‘coronavirus’ disease: FM spox

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi made the remarks late on Tuesday.

In response to the question of Sputnik news agency regarding the claim raised by Saudi Arabia on Iran’s lack of stamping entry signature in passports of Saudi Arabia’s nationals, he said, “Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already explained about this issue and we are surprised at restating this completely simple issue by Saudi officials.”

“We have already said that electronic visa issuance rules and regulations of the Islamic Republic of Iran are equal for nationals of all countries except holders of UK, US and Canadian passports and labeling and stamping entry and exit sign is prevented according to the visa requirements of many advanced and developed countries,” Mousavi stressed.

This issue, raised by Saudi Arabia, has nothing to do with certain nationals and/or coronavirus outbreak in Iran, he said, adding, “we recommend Saudi Arabia to avoid politicizing coronavirus and psychological projection in this field.”

MNA/IRN 83709296