Team Melli coach meets with Croatian football head

According to the Iranian Football Federation website, Suker wished success for Skocic in Team Melli, also calling for increased ties between Iran and Croatia’s football bodies.

Skocic is in Europe to visit Iranian footballers playing in the continent. He had met on Friday with Omid Ebrahimi and Saeed Ezatollahi who play for Belgian’s Eupen.

Iran football federation named on Thursday Croatian Dragan Skocic as the new manager national football team. The team lacked a coach for more than two months after Marc Wilmots terminated the contract with the federation. Iran has four must-win games ahead in the 2022 World qualifiers against Hong Kong, Cambodia, Bahrain, and Iraq.

MAH/TSN2210933