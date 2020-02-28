Al-Jaafari slams attempts to use UNSC as platform for NATO to back Turkish aggression in Syria

And this undermines the international organization’s role in keeping world peace and security, he added.

Al-Jaafari maintained at a Security Council’s session on the situation in the Middle East that the UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs violates his custody and tries to defame Syria through the misleading campaign he practices about the reality of the situation in the country, according to SANA.

He went on to say that securing Aleppo city completely by the Syrian Arab army has given its citizens feeling of security as their city came out of the range of terrorism and spite shells.

“Syria, committing to the security and safety of its citizens and after taking many initiatives to open humanitarian corridors, invited its citizens, who left their home in the areas that were liberated from terrorism in the northwestern part of Syria to return to their residential houses, providing them with the requirements of good life,” al-Jaafari said.

Al-Jaafari expressed Syria’s disappointment with the World Health Organization’s delay in delivering the medical shipment pending in Iraq though it has received the acceptance of the Syrian state to enter it through al-BouKamal crossing point, SANA reported.

He said that it is possible to offer humanitarian aid in Syria’s northeastern regions in cooperation and coordination with the Syrian government away from attempts of politicizing the humanitarian work.

“Syria stresses once again its categorical rejection of any Turkish or foreign illegitimate presence on its lands and calls for reining the Turkish hostile acts and its support to terrorism in Syria,” al-Jaafari said.

MNA/SANA