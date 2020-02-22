  1. Politics
22 February 2020 - 16:36

Iran, Russia review bilateral coop. in SCO

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali met and held talks with the Russian ambassador to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Bakhtiar Hakimov in Moscow.

The two sides discussed the cooperation of Iran as an observer and active member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization with its members in various fields such as fighting against terrorism and extremism, unilateralism, as well as economic cooperation and information security in the international arena.

During the meeting, they also emphasized the existence of various grounds for Iran's more active presence in the SCO.

Hakimov stressed Russia's stance on supporting Iran's full membership in the organization.

Russia's stance on the request of Iran for membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has not changed, said Hakimov, adding that the Russian side has never prevented Iran from applying for membership in the SCO.

Newly appointed ambassador of Iran to Russia, Kazem Jalali, presented his credentials to Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 5 in Moscow.

