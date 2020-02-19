Astana summit to be held in near future: Zarif

“The Astana summit will be held in the near future and will be attended by the three countries of Iran, Russia and Turkey whenever it is held,” Zarif said.

"We are in touch with the Turkish government and the meeting will be held if we coordinate the time of it," the foreign minister added referring to Erdogan's recent remarks that the summit is about to end.

The most recent summit of the Astana trio (Russia, Iran and Turkey) was held in Turkey in mid-September 2019. The three countries also maintain contacts within the framework of high-level meetings on Syria in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. The most recent meeting was held on December 10-11. It was decided then to hold the next Astana format summit in March 2020.

MNA/FNA 13981130000359