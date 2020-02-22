Upcoming negotiations with Novak to revolve around intl. oil market

According to Zanganeh, regional issues are the other focal point of his talks with Novak.

ELaborating on 178th Extraordinary Meeting of the OPEC Conference, which is to be held on March 5 in Vienna, Zanganeh said no preparatory meetings or talks have been held prior to the meeting.

The next OPEC meeting comes amid concerns over the outbreak of coronavirus which has a negative impact on oil demand and economic activities particularly in China.



At a meeting in early February, OPEC’s Joint Technical Committee recommended the oil cartel's member countries and its allies adjust oil production in an effort to rapidly stabilise the market.

