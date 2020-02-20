Iran’s envoy, OPEC secretary-general discuss oil market

During the meeting, the two discussed the latest developments in the oil market following the outbreak of coronavirus.

Gharibabadi stressed the need to keep the sustainability of the oil market to serve the interests of the strategic market’s consumers and producers.

Referring to the illegal sanctions of the US against the Islamic Republic, the Iranian envoy said that Washington’s measures are totally against the International Law and sovereignty of states enshrined by the United Nations Charter.

Barkindo expressed hope that closer consultations among the OPEC and non-OPEC members in the future will help to address the current issues more properly.

OPEC will host a ministerial meeting in Vienna on March 5.

MNA/IRN83682080