  1. Economy
20 February 2020 - 15:40

Iran’s envoy, OPEC secretary-general discuss oil market

Iran’s envoy, OPEC secretary-general discuss oil market

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi and Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries Mohammad Barkindo held a met and held talks on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two discussed the latest developments in the oil market following the outbreak of coronavirus.

Gharibabadi stressed the need to keep the sustainability of the oil market to serve the interests of the strategic market’s consumers and producers.

Referring to the illegal sanctions of the US against the Islamic Republic, the Iranian envoy said that Washington’s measures are totally against the International Law and sovereignty of states enshrined by the United Nations Charter.

Barkindo expressed hope that closer consultations among the OPEC and non-OPEC members in the future will help to address the current issues more properly.

OPEC will host a ministerial meeting in Vienna on March 5.

MNA/IRN83682080

News Code 155840

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News