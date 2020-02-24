Iran to take part in OPEC meeting in March.: Zanganeh

He made the remarks late on Mon. after his meeting with the chancellors of universities and added, “today, Platform A of Phase 13 of South Pars Gas Field was installed which is the latest platform in South Pars and the last platform of this phase will be installed by the yearend.”

Once the last platform of phase 13 of South Pars Gas Field is installed, installation of all 27 phases in this field will be terminated in practice.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zanganeh pointed to the outbreak of ‘coronavirus’ in some countries in the world and added, “spread of this deadly virus is the main reason behind fluctuation of oil price in the global market.”

He also pointed to his recent phone talk with the Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak and said, “Russia’s energy minister believes that further reduction in oil output is not necessary before OPEC’s meeting in March.”

Instruction with regards to combat ‘coronavirus’ has been notified in the oil industry, Oil Minisster Zanganeh added.

