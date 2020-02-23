  1. Economy
70% of Iran’s petroleum industry equipment localized: official

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – A senior Iranian industrial official says the country has indigenized manufacturing of over 70% of the equipment used in the petroleum industry.

The commander of Khatam Al-Anbia Construction Headquarters, Saeid Mohammad, said on Saturday that localizing 70% of the items used in the petroleum industry as well as participating in a project to develop six phases of the massive South Pars offshore gas field were among KACH’s achievements recently.

Addressing the opening ceremony of a showcase of the engineering and technical capabilities of Iranians, Mohammad said, “We are witnessing an accelerated movement of the Islamic Revolution today, now that the enemy has lost its hope to confront us militarily.”

He said economic fortification is the only way to get out of the current conditions in the country, adding, “We are in an economic war.”

