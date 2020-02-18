  1. Politics
New Iranian envoy presents credentials to Denmark’s Queen

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – The Islamic Republic of Iran’s newly appointed ambassador to Denmark, Afsaneh Nadipour, presented her credentials to Queen Margrethe II of Denmark on Monday.

In the meeting with Denmark’s Queen, Nadipour said that expansion of political and economic ties between the two countries and the facilitation of affairs of Iranian residents in Denmark is top on her agenda.

Earlier on the same day, she presented a copy of her credentials to Michael Zilmer-Johns, Head of the Protocol Service of the Foreign Ministry of Denmark.

She has already served in Iran’s representative offices in Tokyo, Geneva, and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in The Hague (OPCW).

