During the meeting, Rouhani wished success for the new envoys and tasked them with introducing Iran’s capabilities and capacities to the other sides in order to attract their private and public sectors’ investment.

He also urged the ambassadors to make every effort to strengthen and deepen Iran’s ties with those countries, which include Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Belarus, Armenia, Serbia, South Africa, Nigeria, Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka, Mauritania and Croatia.

MNA/IRN83642690