No casualties for Iranian container ship run aground in Singapore Strait: IRISL

"A ship from the Islamic Republic of Iran's shipping fleet ran aground on May 12 while crossing the Strait of Singapore due to technical problems, but fortunately no casualties or environmental damage were reported."

"The situation is now under control and the necessary measures are being taken to prevent possible environmental pollution and to make the ship getting floated again," it added.

The Iranian container ship, the Shahraz , and an Indonesian bulk carrier, the Samudra Sakti I, were reported to have run aground in Singapore Strait at around on May 10 in close proximity to each other headed in the same direction. Both ships remained grounded in the same positions for some days.

