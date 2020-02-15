Iran's Qazvin, Kazakhstan expand economic coop.

He made the remarks on Saturday saying, “The establishment of a logistics hub center with the collaboration of Qazvin province and Aktau port in Kazakhstan will make it possible to reach more markets.”

He went on to say that Kazakhstan is one the target markets for export and shares borders with China and due to its good relations with Iran and its membership in international trade organizations, there is great potential for investment in different fields such as road construction, building business complexes and manufacturing factories.

“Qazvin is close to Anzali port, which is an active port in the Caspian Sea and due to the development of infrastructures, most of the dry goods are transported via this port. It has a capacity of 10 million tons of oil products, 1.5 million tons of single container goods and rail lines between Russia and Iran”, he added.

In the past three months, over 1 billion $ worth of goods have been exported to Eurasia from Iran, he noted.

“Aktau port is an important gateway for exporting Iranian goods in the current situation. Kazakh ambassador welcomed our project during his visit to Qazvin last week”, he said, adding “13 million euros will be invested in this project.”

FA/4853062