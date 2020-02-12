Iran’s economy stepping out of recession: CBI gov.

Despite some efforts done to present a dark image of Iran’s economic future, CBI data proves economy to have a relative stability, stepping out of recession, the governor said.

“Main macro-economic indices including growth in non-oil sector and inflation rate are illustrating a relative stability and incremental improvement besides stepping out of recession,” Hemmati wrote on his Instagram page.

“This is in contrast with what the enemies expected and sought to reach,” he added.

In his earlier remarks, Hemmati had said that the government will exert every effort to improve the national economy, as a top priority urged by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

He said “curbing the inflation” is high on CBI’s agenda in a bid to achieve such a goal, adding that Iran has sufficient foreign exchange reserves to overcome any turbulence in the currency.

"Controlling the currency rate is the key step since turbulence in this market will have the worst impact on the economy."

The top banker underscored the role of the newly launched Open Market Operation and changes in the CBI monetary policy to rein in galloping inflation.

He reiterated that CBI measures, however, should be accompanied by adopting effective and supportive policies to boost the non-oil sector of the economy.

