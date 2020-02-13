Sanctions have strengthened Iranian nation’s will: Vaezi

Speaking during an inauguration ceremony in the northwestern city of Tabriz on Thursday, Vaezi said, “I do not deny the economic challenges that were created by the US sanctions, however, the more they increase the pressures, the stronger the people’s will gets.”

He added that those imposing the sanctions imagined they would bring another ruling system to the country within three months, but we have passed all the pressures, and the vigilant people, once again, showed that they will defeat the enemy at any battle.

Tuesday was the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, which toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime in 1979.

Millions of people held massive rallies across the country to renew their allegiance to the ideals of Imam Khomeini, the late architect of the Revolution and founder of the Islamic Republic, and show their unity against the US-orchestrated plots.

Every year, the demonstrators chant slogans against the US and burn American flags to condemn the highly hostile agenda that Washington has been pursuing against the Iranian nation over the past four decades.

