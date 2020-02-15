Kyiv, Tehran coordinating on decoding black box of downed Ukrainian plane

Ukraine is coordinating with Iran where and when the flight recorders of the downed Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 would be decrypted, Interfax quoted Prystaiko as saying.



"We're now deciding with the Iranians where, in what specific place, and with which partners' help it would be done. You know that a French option is being discussed, there is a suggestion. It is very complicated equipment, which is difficult to transport. Therefore, we must approach a shared point when to do that. Because it is a sensitive matter we want to give Iranians certain time to understand how to ensure full transparency of this procedure," he told journalists on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

On the same day, Prystaiko met and held talks with Iranian FM Zarif. They discussed the latest situation about the unintentionally-downed Ukrainian airplane by Iran.

The black box of the plane has not been decoded yet. Iran says there are still a lot of unknowns and it wants to know more than anybody else what’s in the black box and what actually happened.

“The black box is available to all the parties to this, [including] the United States as the country that manufactured the plane,” Zarif said in mid-February, “We will not touch the black box without the presence of all interested parties."

Carrying 167 passengers and nine crewmembers, Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed outside Iran’s capital on January 8, moments following takeoff from the city’s Imam Khomeini airport, after being mistakenly identified by Iranian air defenses with an incoming cruise missile.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic later identified the cause of the incident as human error.

MNA/PR