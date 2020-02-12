Rouhani gives required directives for resolving issues caused by heavy snowfall in N Iran

The heavy snowfall in Gilan, with a height of up to 1.5 meters in some areas, created serious problems for the residents of at least 52 cities of the province, such as power cuts in almost all areas including the provincial capital of Rasht.

At least seven people died and 85 injured due to heavy snowfall and an avalanche incident that hit Gilan province in northern Iran, according to reports.

In a phone conversation on Wednesday with Governor of Gilan, Arsalan Zare, Rouhani received reports on the latest situation on the ground.

Rouhani issued the necessary instructions, stressing that all facilities and equipment must be mobilized for addressing the issue caused by heavy snowfall in the province.

According to the official website of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, a report on the conditions of northern provinces of Gilan and Mazandaran after the heavy snowfalls was also presented to the Council of Ministers.

After listening to the report, Hassan Rouhani instructed ministers of 'Roads and Urban Development', 'Energy', 'Communications and Information Technology', and 'Interior' to mobilize all facilities of their ministries to accelerate efforts in providing services to people and resolving the problems caused by the recent heavy snowfall in the provinces.

Head of Plan and Budget Organisation Mohammad Baqer Nobakht was also tasked with visiting the provinces as the government and president's representative and look into the issue closely.

