VIDEO: Roads closed due to blizzard, snow in NW Iran

TEHRAN, Feb. 09 (MNA) –The roads of 200 villages in Charoymaq County in East Azerbaijan Province in Iran are closed due to the heavy snowfall and blizzard on Saturday. Snowfall and blizzard also hit electricity supply in 70 villages in the district.
TEHRAN, Feb. 09 (MNA) –The roads of 200 villages in Charoymaq County in East Azerbaijan Province in Iran are closed due to the heavy snowfall and blizzard on Saturday. Snowfall and blizzard also hit electricity supply in 70 villages in the district.
Your Comment