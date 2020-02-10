  1. Culture
Iran to hold 1st Job photo, film festival

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – Concurrent with the third Iran Job Exhibition, the country will be hosting the first edition of Iran International Job Photo & Film Festival (Jobax) in April.

Organized by Iran Job Center, the first edition of Iran International Job Photo & Film Festival, known as 'Jobax' will be held concurrent with the third Iran International Job Exhibition, simply known as Jobex.

The event is scheduled for April 21-24, 2020.

The photo and film exhibition is focused on eight main themes, including: 1) Educational, cultural and artistic, 2) administrative and financial, 3) social, 4) health, 5) services, 6) agriculture and environment, 7) technical and engineering, and 8) data processing.

The event will be held in three sections, including: single photo, photo collection and a special section titled ‘No to Child Labor’.

