10 February 2020 - 15:24

No Iranian calling for negotiations with US: Nobakht

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – Head of Plan and Budget Organization (PBO) Mohammad Bagher Nobakht said on Tuesday that presently, no Iranian is calling the Establishment to hold negotiations with the US.

"At a certain time, the Establishment decided to hold talks with Americans and we saw the achieved results," Nobakht said, "Today, none of the Iranians are asking us to hold talks with the US again."

"It is not the time for Iran-Us negotiations," he added.

"Each and every one of us must resist against the imposed pressures on the country," he noted.

"No one can criticize us any more saying that Iran rejected US' proposal for talks," he said, "Today, we have a clear response for the public opinion."

