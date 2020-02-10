  1. Culture
Fashion designers from 9 countries to attend Fajr Fashion Fest.

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – Fashion designers and clothing industry managers from nine countries, including Afghanistan, Italy and Turkey, will be taking part at the 9th Fajr International Fashion and Clothing Festival in Iran.

This year’s edition of the festival received applications by fashion designers from over 20 countries. Ultimately, the works by designers from nine countries, including Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Slovenia, Turkey, Iraq, Oman, Italy, India, and Indonesia, were chosen to be displayed at the event.

The international section of Fajr Fashion and Clothing Festival has a research-based approach and aims at making the best use of international capacities and impacts of the Islamic and Iranian fashion on the clothing industry.

The event will take place on 13-18 February at Goftegou Park in Tehran.

