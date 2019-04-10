  1. Economy
Textile, clothing exports growth at 26% in last yr.

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – The Director General of Textile and Clothing Office of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade Afsaneh Mehrabi put the exports growth of textile and clothing in the last Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2019) at 26 percent.

Speaking on the sidelines of the first gathering of textile industry in Iran Textile Specialists Association, she said, “tough and difficult condition was governing textile industry and economic situation of the country in the past Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2019) due to the restriction of foreign exchange resources.”

Totally, production growth in the textile industry stood at seven percent, she said, adding, “exports in textile industry registered a significant 26 and 30 percent in terms of value and weight respectively.”

Given the current year named after by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution as ‘boosting production’, the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade is planning to focus on boosting production and generating new employment opportunities.

For this purpose, the ministry will cooperate with the private sector in the current year (started March 21, 2019) in order to boom production, she noted.

