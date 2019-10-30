Tabriz to host RINOTEX 2019

The 7th Rab’e Rashidi Innovation and Technology Exhibition (RINOTEX 2019) will be held on November 4 - 8, 2019 in Tabriz International Exhibition Center in national and international level in the four levels, including technological and startup Idea, technology development and commercialization, selling knowledge-based products and services, and technological needs.

Biological and agricultural innovation and technologies, energy innovation and technologies, oil, gas, and petrochemical innovation and technologies, textile and clothing innovation and technologies, water innovation and technologies, biomedical engineering, cognitive science, and converging innovation and technologies, nanotechnology and Nano innovations, communication, electronics, and microelectronics innovation and technologies, automotive, parts, and machine manufacturing innovation and technologies, IT innovation and technologies, food, pharmaceutical, sanitary, and cosmetics innovation and technologies, advanced materials, composites, building materials, and road construction innovation and technologies, soft innovation and technologies (cultural and creative industries), and student research and technological activities are the specialized zones and sections in this exhibition.

