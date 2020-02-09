Iran’s defense min. producing hi-tech parts of helicopters: Hatami

He made the remarks on Sunday in delivering the ceremony of tens of overhauled helicopters to the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Ground Forces.

Commemorating the 10-Day Fajr celebration that marks the 41st anniversary of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, Hatami said, “Preparation and delivery of these helicopters, overhauled by the Ministry of Defense's aviation specialists by manufacturing requisite indigenous components, is a major achievement of the Islamic Revolution.”

“Experts and technical staff of aviation industry and Panha Co. (Iran Helicopter Support and Renewal Company) have overhauled helicopters which had been grounded in the bases of Islamic Republic of Iran Army Aviation throughout the country, including Tehran, Isfahan, Masjed Soleyman, Qazvin, Kerman, and Kermanshah,” he added.

“In this regard, these overhauled helicopters will increase the martial and offensive power of the armed forces, save millions of dollars, reduce costs more than 50 percent compared to world prices as well as make the most of domestic knowledge-based companies,” Hatami noted.

He went on to say, “Iran’s defense industry has succeeded in designing and producing the requisite and hi-tech parts of the armed forces' grounded helicopters despite all-out threats and economic warfare.”

Stating that the infrastructure development of Iran's aviation industry in the armed forces has been widely strengthened in the country, he said, “There is no prevention in the field of overhaul and preparation of helicopters,” adding, “Iran’s armed forces will respond with full authority to any aggression at any level.”

