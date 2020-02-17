310 hi-tech components designed, manufactured in Iran under sanctions

He made the remarks visiting an exhibition on localization of hi-tech electronic and microelectronics components held by Iran Electronics Industries Company.

The minister hailed Iranian defense experts for domestic production of such modern products.

“Manufacture of these products in Iran has saved $140 million,” he said.

During his visit to the event, Hatami also inaugurated 15 groups of products from Iran’s auto industry.

“Iranian automakers have manufactured these products in two years, saving $60 million for the country,” he explained.

The minister elaborated that Iranian auto industry faced a big challenge when foreign major automakers and companies left due to US sanctions. To overcome the challenge Iranian private sector was called on, he added.

