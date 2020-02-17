  1. Politics
17 February 2020 - 14:42

Defense min.:

310 hi-tech components designed, manufactured in Iran under sanctions

310 hi-tech components designed, manufactured in Iran under sanctions

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami announced on Monday that under the tough US sanctions, Iran has been able to design and manufacture some 310 modern and complex radar, missile, aviation, maritime components.

He made the remarks visiting an exhibition on localization of hi-tech electronic and microelectronics components held by Iran Electronics Industries Company.

The minister hailed Iranian defense experts for domestic production of such modern products.

“Manufacture of these products in Iran has saved $140 million,” he said.

During his visit to the event, Hatami also inaugurated 15 groups of products from Iran’s auto industry.

“Iranian automakers have manufactured these products in two years, saving $60 million for the country,” he explained.

The minister elaborated that Iranian auto industry faced a big challenge when foreign major automakers and companies left due to US sanctions. To overcome the challenge Iranian private sector was called on, he added.

MNA/ISN 98112820512

News Code 155722

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News