90% of Iran’s defense equipment domestically manufactured: Hatami

“90% of Iran's military products are manufactured domestically by defense industry experts,” Hatami said on Tuesday, adding, “The defense capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of equipment and human resources after the victory of the Islamic Revolution are not comparable to the pre-Islamic Revolution capabilities.”

Referring to the great and stunning advances in the defense industry over the last 40 years in the areas of ground, air, naval, aerospace, and passive defense, he said, “Today, defense industry experts have been able to achieve a wide range of capabilities in passive defense .”

Referring to IRGC’s missile attack on US’ Ain al-Assad military base in Iraq he noted, “We proved our missile capability and the decisive will by the quick and authoritative response to the Americans.”

