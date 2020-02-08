Zarif, UN special envoy for Syria meet in Tehran

In the meeting, Zarif and Pedersen discussed the latest developments regarding Syria and the efforts of the Guarantor states of security in the war-torn country as part of Astana Format.

Zarif and Pedersen had a meeting on the issue on September 28, during their stay in New York on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. Earlier in September, Pedersen had paid a visit to Tehran, holding talks with senior Iranian officials.

The most recent summit of the Astana trio (Russia, Iran and Turkey) was held in Turkey in mid-September 2019. The three countries also maintain contacts within the framework of high-level meetings on Syria in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. The most recent meeting was held on December 10-11. It was decided then to hold the next Astana format summit in March 2020.

