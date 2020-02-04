Plane carrying Iranian students leaves China’s Wuhan for Tehran: FM spox

“We thank the Almighty God that Iranian students are returning home in perfect healthy situation from China’s Wuhan, home to the outbreak of coronavirus, at the unsparing and unflinching effort of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Iranian Embassy to China,” Mousavi added.

He also seized this opportunity to express his thanks to the close cooperation of all responsible organizations especially the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Iran’s Mahan Airline and crew members of this private flight.

According to official reports, Coronavirus is less deadly than H1N1 Flu Virus but is highly contagious. As of Tuesday, the killer virus has taken the lives of 425 people and infected 20,438.

