Iran needing national unity more than ever: EC chairman

He made the remarks late on Wed. in a session of Expediency Council and congratulated the advent of the 41st glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

He called on people to take part in upcoming parliamentary elections in line with thwarting plots hatched by enemies against the Establishment.

“We hope that all people from all walks of life would take part in the elections and would prove their commitments to the Establishment.”

Islamic Revolution raised and introduced a very unique political system in today’s world under the wise leadership of the late founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA), he highlighted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Expediency Council chairman pointed to the hostilities of global arrogance waged against the country since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 and added, “enemies left no stone unturned in order to undermine the true image of the Islamic Iran since the victory of the Islamic Revolution but all their conspiracies have been foiled.”

Today, the noble nation of Islamic Iran has firmly resisted against all threats orchestrated by enemies against the country, he said, adding, “if any country relies on its people, it will certainly be invincible.”

Turning to the international impacts of the Islamic Revolution, he said, “Islamic Republic of Iran disrupted all international equations in the region and world. However, enemies of the country resort to any means in order to bring Islamic Iran into its knees but all their conspiracies have been foiled by the noble people of the country.”

MNA/4845834