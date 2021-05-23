  1. Politics
May 23, 2021, 5:00 PM

Guardian Council still reviewing candidates' qualification

TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – The Guardian Council is still reviewing the qualifications of presidential hopefuls and more expert reports must be considered for making the final conclusion, Guardian Council spokesman Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei said.

Guardian Council spokesman Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei provided some details over the latest news over evaluating the qualifications of presidential hopefuls of the June election.

Yesterday, a meeting had been supposed to be held for reviewing the qualifications of the candidates, however, they have been postponed to today and such meetings.

"The Guardian Council is still reviewing the qualifications and we need to consider more expert reports", he added.

“We will probably hold another meeting tomorrow or on Tuesday so that we can make the final conclusion”, he said.

