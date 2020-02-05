US makes decisions for Saudi leaders: Kharrazi  

“We have always been ready to hold talks with Saudi Arabia, but unfortunately, the leaders of this country are not in charge of making decisions for themselves,” Kharrazi said on Wednesday, adding that “the US interests” are the deciding factor.

“The Americans are trying to take advantage of the situation; as such, they don’t allow Saudi leaders to take independent decisions,” he stressed.

Kharrazi further highlighted the need for a change in Saudi Arabia’s, as well as the UAE’s, aggressive policies toward Yemen.

