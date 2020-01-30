Yemen vows to respond to Saudi-led coalition’s future attacks ‘painfully’: Ansarullah spox

In a statement, Mohammed Abdul-Salam termed the recent successful military operations of Army Forces of this country against Saudi-led coalition dubbed ‘Firm Structure’ as a symbol of God’s support for the Yemeni Army.

He termed these operations in response to the continuation of aggression and siege of Saudi-led coalition waged against Yemen and added, “in recent operations in east of Sana’a, Yemeni forces gave a harsh response to the vast attack of Saudi-led coalition and their attempts to occupy a number of situations in this region.”

“Our forces continued making gains as the enemy’s forces were collapsing, until they reached western Ma’rib and liberated directorates inside the Provinces of Ma’rib and al-Jawf,” he added.

